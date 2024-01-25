Microsoft Slashes Nearly 2,000 Employees From Blizzard
‘HARD DAY’
Microsoft announced Thursday that it will layoff nearly 2,000 employees, according to an internal memo from CEO Phil Spencer. While the layoffs will primarily affect employees at Activision Blizzard, a gaming company Microsoft acquired in October 2023, the cuts will also impact some Microsoft employees. Blizzard President Mike Ybarra and Allen Adham, Blizzard’s co-founder and chief design officer, will also step down, according to a memo from head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty, obtained by The Verge. Microsoft will be eliminating approximately 1,900 roles, which accounts for 8 percent of Microsoft’s 22,000-person gaming division. Ybarra posted on X to express his gratitude to his employees. “It’s an incredibly hard day and my energy and support will be focused on all those amazing individuals impacted—this is in no way a reflection on your amazing work,” Ybarra wrote.