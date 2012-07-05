Mid-Atlantic Residents Get Power Back

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The heat is still blazing outside but more mid-Atlantic residents are able to cool off indoors as power is starting to be restored. As of Thursday, Washington, D.C. and Maryland power company Pepco said 90 percent of its customers’ electricity had been restored. Earlier this week, more than 2 million people in Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, and New Jersey had their power knocked out by violent storms. Not everyone is safe from the heat just yet, though. In West Virginia, at least 500,000 customers are still without electricity.