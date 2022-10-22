Middle Schooler Arrested After Allegedly Giving Away $10,000 of Grandma’s Cash

Read it at NBC News
A 14-year-old middle schooler is reportedly facing a grand theft charge after she stole about $13,500 from her grandmother’s safe and gave away the bulk of it to her classmates, hundreds of dollars at a time. According to the Associated Press, the girl claimed the money came from an “unnamed former student who wanted the money disseminated,” though it seems that mystery benefactor may not exist. The student’s motive wasn’t immediately clear; so far, about $3,200 of the missing funds has been accounted for and returned, including $2,500 discovered in her backpack.