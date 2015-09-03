Mideast Wars Keep 13M Kids Out of School

CHEAT SHEET
A report published Thursday reveals conflicts roiling in the Middle East have prevented more than 13 million children from attending school. The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report found 40 percent of all children in the region are without an education, due to violence, the displacement of millions of people, and structural damages to the schools. The report looks at Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Libya, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan, and Jordan, where violence has left 8,500 schools unusable. With a focus on Syria, where a civil war has displaced at least 9 million people since 2011, the report found 53 percent of refugee children whose families have fled to nearby countries are not attending school.