‘Midgepack’ in Viral Diddy and Meek Mill Photo Speaks Out
’F***ED UP’
The man seen in a viral photo between Diddy and Meek Mill has a message for social media commentators: Throw the negative “bull---t out the window.” Alex, also known as Midgepack, was spotted in West Hollywood on Friday by TMZ, and the media outlet asked him on camera about the famous photo—which has been replicated and manipulated into sexually suggestive memes across the internet amid Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering charges. “The internet has been an aggressive place. I’m on every meme. Everybody has been posting me. I can’t even look at my Instagram. I got hundreds of notifications a day.” According to Alex, he’s been advised not to comment about Diddy’s legal troubles. And as far as his relationship with Diddy and Mill, and the details of what was happening that night, Alex said he has “nothing to say about it at this time.” Alex did, however, take the opportunity to slam the sexualization of little people in memes. “I think peple like me, little people, are subjected and sexually exploited,” he said. “And I think it’s f---ed up. Please don’t associate me with crazy weird things.”