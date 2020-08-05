CHEAT SHEET
Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused of Raping a Woman at June Party
Migos rapper Takeoff has been accused of raping a woman at a June party in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed by “Jane Doe,” whose lawyer said she “fears retaliation from speaking out.” The allegations against him in the Superior Court of California filing include sexual battery, assault, gender violence, and false imprisonment. The victim said in the filing that staff at a hospital she went to following the alleged rape “observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the same.” Police are still investigating the incident, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys.