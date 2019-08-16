CHEAT SHEET

    Migrant Kids in Government Foster Care Say They’ve Been Sexually Abused, Says Report

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Eric Gay/Reuters

    Some migrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexican border say they have been sexually molested in government-funded foster care, according to a report by the Associated Press. The 38 claims of mistreatment seen by the AP show that taxpayers will likely have to pay damages of more than $200 million to parents who said their children were abused in U.S. custody. One of the complaints from the Cayuga Centers in New York alleges that a little girl was forced to touch another child’s genitalia and kiss her on the lips. Another of the claims alleges that a young girl was sexually assaulted by an older boy who was also detained. But when she was moved to a different foster-care center, she was then verbally abused by the foster parent. Two of the claims are for wrongful death inside government-sponsored facilities. U.S. government authorities did not respond to a request by the Associated Press for comment.

