Drug Dealer Who Pulled Gun Out of Bible in Robbery Sentenced to 23 Years

A drug dealer who pulled a gun out of a Bible case and aimed it at a Good Samaritan who offered him water has been sentenced to 23 years in prison on weapons and drug charges. Miguel Antonio Garcia, a 40-year-old convicted drug dealer, carried a backpack and a Bible with him as he made his rounds in downtown Denver, Colorado. In July 2018, Garcia asked a stranger for water, but when the Good Samaritan obliged and let the man into his home, Garcia pulled a gun from inside his waistband and another gun from inside a Bible case in an alleged robbery attempt, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office. When the man called 911, Garcia fled the home. Police later found his backpack, containing about 360 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and a Bible that had indentations from a 10mm handgun. A federal jury found Garcia guilty of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.