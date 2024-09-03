Mika Brzezinski Gets All Choked Up Live on Morning Joe

Mika Brzezinski choked up after listening to the heartbreaking funeral eulogy by the mother of murdered Hamas hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Rachel Goldberg said her “sweet boy” was “finally” free after being killed by the terrorist group in Rafah at the weekend during an attempted rescue operation by the Israeli Defence Forces.

“If there was something we could have done to save you and we didn’t think of it, I beg your forgiveness,” she said in the impassioned speech. “We tried so very hard, so deeply and desperately… Finally, my sweet boy, finally, finally, finally, finally, you’re free.”

“I will love you and I will miss you every single day for the rest of my life,” she said, struggling to hold back tears.

The Morning Joe co-host became emotional as the clip stopped rolling and she spoke about how Israeli leaders were trying to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

“News of the killings has led to renewed criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” she said, her voice trembling.

Goldberg-Polin was one of six hostages killed in Gaza. Their bodies were later recovered in Gaza on Saturday by Israel’s military.

Goldberg-Polin's mother was speaking at her son’s funeral in Jerusalem which was attended by thousands of mourners.

Goldberg-Polin was a dual Israeli American citizen. Born in the Bay Area before moving to Israel at the age of seven, he was he was celebrating his 23rd birthday on Oct. 7 when he was kidnapped near the grounds of the Nova music festival.

Israel President Isaac Herzog attended the funeral.