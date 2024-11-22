Mika Brzezinski Quits Twitter and Urges Followers to Listen to Daily Beast Podcast

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Made In Cookware is known for quality kitchen tools that look as good as they perform. Its sleek, chef-approved kitchen essentials are for people who know that the plates matter as much as the food. That makes its full sets a great option for anyone looking for a little uniformity in their cabinets.

To sweeten the deal, Made In is not only offering up to 30 percent off, but shoppers can also score freebies like Dutch ovens, frying pans, and wine glasses with select purchases. We’ve pulled a few of their best deals just in time for your turkey prep.

The 10-piece Stainless Set includes everything a cook needs to get started in the kitchen. Each item was made in Italy and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. These also come with a free Non-Stick Frying Pan for a limited time.

10-Piece Stainless Set Free Non-Stick Frying Pan with purchase Buy At Made In Cookware Free Shipping

The 7-Piece Copper Set offers elegance with peak performance. The copper was crafted in France and is safe up to 800° F. Right now, score a free Dutch Oven with your purchase.

7-Piece Copper Set Free Large Dutch Oven with purchase Buy At Made In Cookware Free Shipping

The Complete Tabletop Set is simple and timeless. Designed in the UK, these dishes are classically English and have a one-year no-chip guarantee. If you refresh your cabinets with these today, you’ll also receive a free Glass Wine Set.