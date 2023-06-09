CHEAT SHEET
Mike Batayeh, Actor Who Played ‘Breaking Bad’ Laundromat Manager, Dies
Mike Batayeh, the actor who played a laundromat owner on AMC’s hit series Breaking Bad, died earlier this month at the age of 52. Batayeh’s family informed TMZ that he died suddenly in his sleep from a heart attack on June 1. He was with his family at his home in Michigan. Batayeh appeared in three pivotal episodes of Breaking Bad as Dennis Markowski, the manager of a laundromat owned by series antagonist Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), and that served as a cover for Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) meth lab. Batayeh also found success as a stand-up comedian and voice actor, and his other acting credits include parts on CSI: Miami and Everybody Loves Raymond.