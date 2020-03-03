Read it at RealClearPolitics
Asked for his reaction to the news that both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar had dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary contest ahead of Super Tuesday, Mike Bloomberg told reporters on Monday that he “wished them all the best.”
“I think both of them behaved themselves, is a nice way to phrase it,” the former New York mayor added, somewhat patronizingly, during a campaign event in Virginia. “They represent their country and their states very well. And I felt sorry for them. But I’m in it to win it. And we are going to go out, and we’re going to go get him.”