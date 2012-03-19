Mike Daisey, James Frey, and More Famous Fabulists (PHOTOS)

Daisey Chain

In the aftermath of the Mike Daisey scandal, see other writers from James Frey to Janet Cooke who have been caught stretching the truth.

The Daily Beast

Mike Daisey

Stan Barouh, The Public Theater / AP Photo

Jayson Blair

The New York Times / Getty Images

Stephen Glass

Neville Elder / Corbis Sygma

James Frey

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Rigoberta Menchu

Johan Ordonez, AFP / Getty Images

Gerald Posner

Alan Diaz / AP Photo

Ruth Shalit

Salon.com

Janet Cooke

AP Photo

David Brock

Marty Lederhandler / AP Photo

Rick Bragg

John Amis / AP Photo

Patricia Smith

Wordwoman.ws

Mike Barnicle

Alex Wong / Getty Images for Meet the Press

Nicholas Sylvester