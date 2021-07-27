CHEAT SHEET
Former Wyoming Republican Senator Mike Enzi Dies in Cycling Accident
Mike Enzi, a former U.S. senator from Wyoming, died after a bicycle accident near his home. He was 77. Enzi served as mayor of Gillette and as a state lawmaker before winning a Senate seat in 1996. He had just retired in January of this year after 24 years in Washington. His family wrote on Facebook that the accident happened at 8:30 p.m. Friday evening near his home. He was airlifted to the U.C. Health Medical Center in Colorado and died Monday. “His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time,” his family tweeted from the late senator’s account.