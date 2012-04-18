Mike Giglio on the U.S. News Corp Phone Hacking Scandal
Fleet Street lawyer Mark Lewis is bringing his fight with News Corp to this side of the pond, filing three lawsuits related to phone hacking on U.S. soil. Newsweek & The Daily Beast's Mike Giglio talks about what this will mean for News Corp and what's next for former News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks.
