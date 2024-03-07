Mike Johnson Reportedly Pleads With GOP: Don’t Make a Scene at SOTU
PRETTY PLEASE
House Speaker Mike Johnson pleaded with his Republican colleagues during a closed-door conference meeting Wednesday to refrain from any outlandish behavior during President Joe Biden’s Thursday night State of the Union speech, according to The Hill. “Decorum is the order of the day,” Johnson said, according to one of the three unidentified Republican lawmakers who attended the meeting and spoke with the publication. Decorum hasn’t necessarily been the case during the past few State of the Union speeches; especially last year’s, when a number of Republicans openly heckled Biden. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) even called him a “liar” during a discussion of Republican attempts to cut Social Security and Medicare. Some GOP members, however, seemed skeptical that their colleagues would heed Johnson’s call. “Will they do it? Somebody asked me that earlier and I said, ‘Does the Baptist Church got a bus?’ Of course they will because he’s gonna say some very offensive things, he’s gonna attack us,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) said.