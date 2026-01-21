Mike Johnson Turns a Blind Eye to Trump’s Unhinged Rant

Mike Johnson is out of the loop on the president’s actions, again.

The House Speaker told reporters on Wednesday that he was again not fully up to date on President Donald Trump’s latest announcements, calling his lack of awareness of the president’s movements an issue of “bad timing.”

Mike Johnson frequently says the president's doings are "not his lane." Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Asked by a reporter whether Congress will get involved in Trump’s proposed tariffs on European countries that don’t support the U.S. acquisition of Greenland, Johnson pivoted to the president’s ongoing speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Let’s talk about Greenland. I know the president—I think he may still be speaking there," Johnson, 53, said of Trump’s speech in Davos. “I didn’t see any of that because we were in the Republican conference meeting during the timing of his speech. It was bad timing on my part.”

Trump rambled on at the World Economic Forum. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“I look forward to seeing it,” he continued. “My staff was handing me little notes about some of the things he was saying. I know that he has said that we will not have troops involved in Greenland, and as I had been saying for days, no one had ever anticipated or expected that would be necessary.”

Trump, 79, lashed out at NATO allies and confused his takeover target, Greenland, with Iceland multiple times during his Thursday World Economic Forum speaking engagement.

Many of Nuuk, Greenland’s 20,000 residents took to the streets on Saturday to protest being acquired by the United States. ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images

Though he backed down on his prior threats of using force to seize the world’s largest island from Denmark, the president did not stand down on his desire to acquire the autonomous territory.

“We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable,” Trump told global business leaders on Wednesday. “But I won’t do that.”

Greenlanders protest Trump's intentions for the home over the weekend. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“That’s probably the biggest statement, because people thought I would use force,” he continued. “I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Johnson told reporters he wouldn’t stand in the way of Trump’s tariff authority, which the Supreme Court has yet to rule on.

President Donald Trump listens as Mike Johnson speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024. Joe Readle/Getty Images

“I have no intention of getting in the way of President Trump and his administration in how they’ve been using [tariffs] very effectively,” the House speaker said.

Wednesday is not the first time the Republican lawmaker has said he’s uninformed on the president’s actions.