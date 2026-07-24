Mike Johnson’s Explicit Meltdown at MAGA Star in Front of Child Revealed

House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly erupted at fellow Republicans moments before he was forced to pull a controversial veterans benefits bill he had hoped to pass before the midterms.

The Republican speaker lashed out at Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna moments before his team abruptly abandoned the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act on July 16, NOTUS reported on Friday, citing multiple sources who were present.

The bill, aimed at boosting retirement payouts for thousands of combat-injured veterans while scaling back certain disability coverage, was yanked minutes before it was slated to come to the floor. The move dealt a major political blow to Johnson, who had hoped the legislation would provide a big legislative win for the Republican Party ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Rep. Zach Nunn was involved in the heated conversation. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The meltdown took place in Johnson’s ceremonial office, where he had gathered several members, including those threatening to block the measure. A yelling match reportedly took place between Luna, who was against the bill, and Iowa Rep. Zach Nunn, who backed it.

As the pair lashed out at each other, a frustrated Johnson “snapped” and said: “I’m sick of this s--t.”

“Witnesses were shocked that the typically even-keeled Johnson had lost his cool,” according to NOTUS, which reported that he almost immediately apologized to Luna, and to the elementary-school-aged son of Colorado Rep. Gabe Evans, who was also present.

House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly swore at Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna earlier this month. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Johnson “got down on one knee and apologized for cursing in front of him,” the publication reported.

Politico previously reported that Nunn snapped at Luna during intense talks as Johnson sought to salvage the bill moments before it was due to come to the floor.

According to NOTUS, Johnson’s party’s agenda is being constantly derailed by his own members, and some lawmakers are even considering proposals to punish those who “step out of line.”

“It creates anger and resentment,” Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said. “We want to get things done, and dysfunction’s not good.”

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Johnson for comment.