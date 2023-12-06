Pence Added to Prosecutors’ Witness List in Trump’s Georgia Case: CNN
YUGE DEAL
Prosecutors in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump have listed former Vice President Mike Pence as a witness who could be called to testify, according to CNN. Pence was reportedly one of more than 150 people included on the most recent list of witnesses compiled by Fulton County prosecutors, though documents remain under seal and the lists have not been made public. Pence, who recently ended his bid to beat his old boss to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is one of the few former close allies of Trump who has consistently denied claims of voter fraud in Georgia during the 2020 election. In August, Pence signaled a readiness to testify as a witness if necessary when asked about Trump’s federal election case. “I have no plans to testify, but, look, we’ll always comply with the law,” he told CNN at the time.