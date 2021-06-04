Mike Pence Says He and Trump May Never ‘See Eye to Eye’ on Capitol Riot
DIFFERENT STROKES
Former Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a dinner for New Hampshire Republicans on Thursday, mentioned the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for the first time in a public address, saying that he and his former boss Donald Trump have spoken many times in recent months but do not agree on that “dark day.” “That same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty. You know, President Trump and I have spoken several times since we left office, and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day, but I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years,” he said, before railing against Democrats and the Biden administration. He also heaped praise on Trump, saying the twice-impeached former president “showed us … what Republicans can accomplish when our leaders stand firm on conservative principles and don’t back down.”
The rioters, who breached the Capitol after an inciting speech by Trump, chanted that they wanted to hang Pence for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost but maintained he won. Meanwhile, the partner of the Capitol police officer who died as a result of the riots said that Trump watched the attempted insurrection unfold “like it was a soap opera.”