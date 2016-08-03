Mike Pence ‘Strongly’ Endorses Paul Ryan

Republican vice-presidential nominee Mike Pence said he “strongly” supports the re-election of House Speaker Paul Ryan, one day after his running-mate Donald Trump refused to do so. In a Tuesday interview with The Washington Post, Trump refused to throw his support behind Ryan or Sen. John McCain, saying he is “not quite there yet.” Speaking with Fox News on Wednesday, however, Pence said, “I’m very confident after Donald Trump is elected president and Paul Ryan is reelected to congress and Speaker of the House, these two will do great things to restore the country.” The Indiana governor called Ryan “a longtime friend” and added, “it takes time to have relationships,” about the GOP nominee’s fractured relationship with top GOP leaders. Pence also said he was not aware of any Trump allies holding an intervention to “reset” the real estate mogul's campaign, as was widely reported.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10