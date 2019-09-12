CHEAT SHEET
#FREESITCH
‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Prison
On Thursday morning, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from federal prison in Otisville, New York, after serving eight months for tax evasion. The 37-year-old TV personality gleefully celebrated his freedom on Twitter, writing, “Turn up we free !!! #freesitch.” Sorrentino and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, pleaded guilty in January 2018 to tax fraud. Now that he is a free man, the Situation is ready to focus on starting a family with wife Lauren Pesce.
“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” the couple said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby Situations!” Sorrentino rose to fame in the late aughts as one of the original cast members of MTV’s notorious hit, Jersey Shore. He and Pesce tied the knot last fall.