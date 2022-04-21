Mike Tyson Punches Annoying and ‘Extremely Intoxicated’ Fan on Airplane
STARSTRUCK
Video from the cabin of a JetBlue flight shows boxing legend Mike Tyson slugging a fellow passenger who reportedly annoyed him on the Wednesday evening flight. TMZ reports that Tyson’s fellow traveler onboard a flight from San Francisco to Florida was over enthused to see the boxing star and took a thumbs-up selfie behind the heavyweight champ’s seat. The fandom didn’t end there, though, and the man allegedly kept trying to chat in Tyson’s ear who became fed up. The video captures Tyson wailing on the man in his seat as another passenger tries to deflect Tyson’s rage. The plane had seemingly landed by this time because Tyson reportedly quickly left once the beat down was over. Photos show the passenger with a bloodied forehead, who allegedly reported the encounter to the cops. Sources close to Tyson told TMZ that the fan had been “extremely intoxicated.”