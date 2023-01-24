Mike Tyson Accused of Raping Woman in Early 1990s
‘I TOLD HIM NO’
Mike Tyson has been accused of violently raping a woman in a limo in the early 1990s. The $5 million lawsuit against the former boxer was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act law, which has temporarily removed the statute of limitations for sexual assault victims. The alleged victim said she met Tyson at a nightclub in Albany, and she got in his limo after he offered to pick up her friend and take both of them to a party. She alleges Tyson began touching her immediately, despite her denying consent. “I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” she said, according to the lawsuit. Tyson was convicted of raping then-18-year-old Desiree Washington in 1992, going on to serve three years in prison. His first wife, actress Robin Givens, also accused Tyson of “unprovoked rages of violence and destruction” in her divorce papers.