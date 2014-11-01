Mike Tyson Was Sexually Abused as Child

CHEAT SHEET
Boxer Mike Tyson revealed in an interview this week that he was sexually abused by a stranger when he was a child. While on Sirius XM’s Opie Radio show on Wednesday, Tyson said he was kidnapped once for a short time by a man he didn’t know. “I was a little kid, 7.” Tyson told co-host Jim Norton. “Old man, yeah.” In response to Norton’s question about whether it was one time or ongoing, Tyson responded, “No, one time. Never seen him again…snatched me off the street.” Tyson said he “ran” and escaped, but doesn’t know if he “drastically changed” after the experience. “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of anything from that perspective,” Tyson said.