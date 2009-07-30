Miley Cyrus' Creepy Stalker

CHEAT SHEET
Kids grow up so fast these days—Miley Cyrus is only 16, but she already has a stalker. Meet Mark McLeod of Appling, Georgia, who was arrested for headbutting cops after being caught in Tybee Island, where Cyrus was filming her new movie The Last Song. McLeod told the police he had thousands of pictures and letters to the Hannah Montanna star on his computer, and that he'd mailed her diamond rings, the New York Daily News reports. The police report says that McLeod "stated that Cyrus' responses came in the form of 'secret messages' on her television show directed only to him." McLeod also told the police that Cyrus had accepted his marriage proposal, of which her father approved. Of the first time he saw her in concert, he said, "Our eyes met at her concert and we both knew." McLeod was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and obstruction, but was released a day later due to jail overcrowding. Apparently, the police were unaware of a Los Angeles restraining order that barred McLeod from coming near Cyrus. McLeod's whereabouts are currently unknown, leaving Disney executives worried for their star.