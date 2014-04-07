Miley Cyrus Pays Bizarre Tribute to Her Dead Dog, Floyd, at a Brooklyn Concert

Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her dog, Floyd, who died last week, and grieved Saturday night in a way that only Miley Cyrus kid: by a singing a song in her pup’s memory to a massive inflatable replica of him at a Brooklyn concert.

Floyd, Cyrus’s Alaskan Klee Kai puppy was (allegedly) attacked and killed by a coyote, and her tweets have shown the star’s painful experience.

On April 1, she tweeted, “I don't wanna say it because I don't want it to be real... But my precious baby Floyd has passed away” with a picture of her and her husky pup. Her followers have been hit with a wave of a sad Miley, tweeting about her loss.

The sudden loss has taken a toll on her, as her furry friend was there for her during her break-up with former fiance Liam Hemsworth.

She broke down at a concert on Wednesday in Boston, overwhelmed with grief. She performed Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” in his honor, since it was his “favorite.”

This past Saturday, her Bangerz tour made a stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre, with an interesting prop that surprised concert-goers: a giant replica of Floyd was onstage. As though Cyrus’s shows weren’t bizarre enough, this larger-than-life tribute was the icing on the already-smothered cake.

The audiences were swiftly taken into her healing process. The 60-foot tall replica joined Cyrus as she sang a softer version of her 2010 song “Can’t Be Tamed.” To the dog. And stroked it. Strange? Sure. But also undeniably sad and kind of touching. A tribute done only the way Miley Cyrus can.

She also dedicated her rendition of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” to her beloved pup.

Throughout her shows, she has had to stop singing to regain her composure. "That was the hardest song of the night to do. As y’all know, because I lost my Floydie this week...Sometimes I just can't stop from breaking down crying," she told the concert-goers on Saturday night.

Her mother, Tish Cyrus, tried to lift the singer’s spirits by surprising her with a new puppy. Meet “Moonie.”