Miley Cyrus Says She Lost Her Virginity to Future Husband Liam Hemsworth at 16, but Lied About It for 10 Years
TONGUES
Miley Cyrus has revealed that she lost her virginity to her future husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the age of 16, but said she “lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser.” Cyrus, 27, was appearing on the Barstool Sports podcast Call Her Daddy. In the podcast, Cyrus says: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.” Cyrus and Hemsworth, now 30, were first linked in 2008, got engaged in 2012, broke things off the following year, got back together in 2015 and eventually married in December 2018. The marriage lasted less than a year and in August 2019, photos of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter rocketed the breakup to the top of global celebrity news feeds. In the new interview, Cyrus talked about her attraction to females, saying: “When I was 11 or 12, my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys and I didn’t really understand it. So I got most of my girl friends to hook up with me. I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. When I was like 11 years old, I thought Minnie Mouse was super fucking hot.”