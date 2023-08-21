Miley Cyrus’ Mom Marries ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Miley Cyrus’ mom and manager, Tish Cyrus, wed Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in a lush poolside Miami ceremony on Saturday, according to reports. While neither side have confirmed the nuptials, pictures published by Just Jared shows the wedding in full swing, with mom Cyrus wearing a white, strapless gown as she was wed on a bed of white rose petals. Along with Miley, who appeared to be the maid of honor and wore a blue, one-shouldered dress, son Trace Cyrus and daughter Brandi were also in attendance. According to The Daily Mail, Miley looked “visibly emotional” as her mother exchanged vows. Tish announced her engagement to Purcell in April in an Instagram post.