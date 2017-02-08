Military Looks to Rent Trump Tower Space

The Department of Defense is looking to lease space in Trump Tower, according to a CNN report. The floors available to rent in the Trump Organization’s building cost about $1.5 million per year. “In order to meet official mission requirements, the Department of Defense is working through appropriate channels and in accordance with all applicable legal requirements in order to acquire a limited amount of leased space in Trump Tower,” said Lt. Col. J.B. Brindle, a Defense Department spokesman. “The space is necessary for the personnel and equipment who will support the POTUS at his residence in the building.” The department similarly has sought accommodations in the hometowns of previous commanders in chief, including during Barack Obama’s presidency, to keep military staffers who handle matters like the “nuclear football” close to the president.
