Military Official With U.S. Army at Mar-a-Lago Sentenced to Prison for Uploading Child Porn to Russian Website

Read it at Miami Herald
A military official who was in charge of all White House communications for the U.S. Army stationed at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort was sentenced to three years of probation for lying during an investigation into child pornography charges against him. The Miami Herald reports that Richard Ciccarella was accused of uploading photos of a young girl, including one of her just in her underwear standing by a Christmas tree, to a Russian child porn site with the caption “dirty comments welcomed” between 2017 and 2018. He is accused of using his work phone for some of the illicit behavior. Ciccarella was not charged with uploading the sexually explicit images to the Internet, the Herald reports. But when questioned by federal agents, he made false statements.