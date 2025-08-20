Miller Unloads on ‘Stupid White Hippies’ in Unhinged Crime Rant

White House aide Stephen Miller has embarked on an unhinged rant about “stupid white hippies” who have inspired him to bring more troops into the nation’s capital.

During a bizarre PR stunt at Union Station to highlight Donald Trump’s crime crackdown, Miller lashed out at crowds who had gathered to protest against the administration’s federal takeover.

Speaking alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the White House deputy chief of staff told reporters he was glad the protesters had come, “because me, Pete, and the vice president, are all going to leave here, and inspired by them, we’re going to add thousands more resources to this city to get the criminals and the gang members out of here.”

“So we’re going to ignore these stupid white hippies who all need to go home and take a nap, because they’re all over 90 years old, and we’re going to get back to the business of protecting the American people and the citizens of Washington!” an animated Miller said.

The visit to Union Station, a historic building a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, came after Trump moved to federalize the D.C. police and bring in the National Guard to tackle what he has depicted as a city of lawlessness.

While crime in Washington is the lowest it has been for 30 years, and is currently falling across all categories, the administration argues that the data must be being manipulated to make the city appear safer than it is.

Miller: So we are going to ignore these stupid white hippies that all need to go home and take a nap because they're all over 90 years old. pic.twitter.com/795kXeQZEj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 20, 2025

Last week, Trump also told reporters he would put out his own statistics to support his case.

Miller, Vance and Hegseth went to Union Station on Wednesday to thank the national guards who have been stationed there for days, only to be greeted by commuters variously heckling them as “Nazis” and an “embarrassment.”

“Get the f*** out of my city,” one man shouted.

The reception is emblematic of the animosity some locals feel towards D.C being depicted as a hellscape by the administration, when the reality, for many residents, is vastly different.

People walk past National Guard members standing watch outside Union Station in Washington, DC, under orders from the Trump administration on August 19, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

But as groups chanted outside, Miller insisted that the protesters were not from D.C. because the district had a vastly Black population.

“These people have no one that they are sending to school in the city. They have no jobs in the city. They have no connections in this community at all,” he claimed without having spoken to them.

“But they’re the ones who have been advocating for the criminals, the killers, the rapists, the drug dealers... We are not going to let the communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital.”

According to the White House, 465 arrests were made between Thursday August 7, when Trump’s operation began, to this Tuesday.