Stephen Miller’s Wife Reveals He Was a Total ‘Bridezilla’

Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, has revealed that the top Donald Trump ally was the true “bridezilla” who insisted on the wedding of his dreams.

Speaking with former ESPN host Sage Steele on her new eponymous podcast, Miller explained how she managed to plan wedding for around 250 people in just three months to satisfy her future husband.

“I didn’t want a big wedding. I wanted the courthouse. My husband wanted the big wedding. He’s the bridezilla,” she said. “So I said, ‘Fine, I’ll plan your dream wedding, but I’m doing it in three months.’ And thank God we did, because we got married like two weeks before COVID happened.”

Katie Miller's second podcast episode has fewer than 400 views at the time of writing. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Miller, a former top aide at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced earlier this month that she was moving into the world of podcasting after leaving Elon Musk, whom she had dramatically followed out of the White House to work for full-time when he exited his government role in May.

She said she hoped her show would provide a female counterpart in the male-dominated MAGA podcasting world and serve as a “conservative answer” to Call Her Daddy, the hugely popular female-orientated podcast hosted by Alexandra Cooper.

Miller promised the show would cover more than politics—though the first episode featured a sit-down with Vice President JD Vance—including topics like balancing work life and motherhood.

During the interview with Steele, Miller couldn’t help but drag her husband for some of his faults in parenting their three young children.

Katie Miller was said to have been with Elon Musk almost constantly while he working in the White House. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“When I come in and Stephen’s had the day with the kids, I know exactly what went perfect, and exactly where he fell short,” she said. “This happened last weekend, every single room had every single toy dumped out everywhere across the house. I’m stepping on every single toy, and none of them are together.

“At night I go room to room to room and make sure every toy is back home with their parts. This is my thing I’m doing at 10 p.m. That’s not my husband’s skill set.