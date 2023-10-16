Millie Bobby Brown Is SO Over ‘Stranger Things’

CHEAT SHEET
Millie Bobby Brown is more than ready to move on from Stranger Things, the show that made her a superstar. In an interview with the U.K.’s Glamour magazine, the 19-year-old actress says, “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’” She’s not apologizing for her lack of sentimentality, either, noting to Glamour that no one is dying—in real life, anyway. “When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” she said.