Millionaire Denies Honeymoon Murder Plot

CHEAT SHEET
British businessman Shrien Dewani has formally pleaded not guilty to charges that he hired a hitman to kill his wife, Anni, on their South African honeymoon in 2010. The murder trial began in Cape Town on Monday and has been compared to that of Oscar Pistorius. The Dewanis were held at gunpoint on Nov. 13, 2010, while driving in a cab near Cape Town. Their tour guide, Zola Tongo, and two hijackers, Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe, confessed to the murder. However, Tongo and Qwabe claimed that Dewani had paid them to stage a hoax hijacking to kill Anni. The court has already heard intimate details about Shrien and Anni’s relationship, including that Anni wanted to call off their wedding because she thought Shrien was “too controlling” and that Shrien identifies as bisexual.