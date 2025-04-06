Politics

Millionaire MTG Deletes Post Begging MAGA to Buy Son a Beer

HOLD MY BEER

The Republican congresswoman asked followers to Venmo her son cash for his birthday.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) arrives for US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Social media commentators shredded Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she asked her thousands of MAGA followers to buy her son “a beer” for his birthday on Saturday night.

The far-right MAGA congresswoman tweeted a photo of her with her son, Derek, along with a link to his Venmo account. She captioned the photo: “It’s my baby boy’s birthday!! He’s 22!!” adding, “Buy him a beer.”

Users swiftly torpedoed the request as a “grift” from Greene, whose net worth is estimated at $21.93 million, including her stock portfolio, according to Quiver Quantitative.

”WTF?!? @mtgreenee you have enough money. You can buy your own kids birthday gifts?” one user asked.

Another added, “Yeah I’m a conservative but there’s no way I’m sending a millionaire’s adult son money. Especially to buy beer.”

Piling on, another commentator rebuked her tweet as a money grab: “Just when you think you’ve seen all types and forms of drifting … MTG switches things up with requesting you buy cold ones for her kid!” they wrote.

Amid the backlash, Green quietly removed the post, which prompted more commentators to take notice.

“She is pure trash,” commented another X user about the deleted tweet.

On top of Greene’s net worth, the Daily Mail reported that the congresswoman also made several strategic trades just before President Trump’s big tariff announcement sent markets tumbling.

According to Capitol Trades, which tracks the investments of politicians, Greene spent $300,000 and $750,000 in Treasuries.

