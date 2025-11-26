Millionaire Trump Goon’s Take on Walmart Thanksgiving Dinner Immediately Backfires

Donald Trump’s economic policy chief has been blasted on social media for purposely misinterpreting the outrage over the president’s false boasts about the cost of Thanksgiving dinner.

Kevin Hassett, whom Trump is reportedly considering as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday to defend the misleading claim that a Thanksgiving meal package from Walmart this year will be cheaper than in 2024.

As many people have pointed out, including This Week host Jonathan Karl during a Nov. 16 interview with Hassett on ABC News, Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal is cheaper this year because it contains fewer products, smaller unit sizes, and 15 percent generic brands—not because food prices are falling under the Trump administration.

Speaking to Hannity guest host Kellyanne Conway, Hassett, who chairs the White House National Economic Council, tried to suggest Karl was claiming people were only outraged about having to opt for generic brands this holiday season.

Kevin Hassett had already been questioned about the false Thanksgiving food prices claim. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

“He criticized the fact that Walmart said that the Thanksgiving dinner is cheaper by, I think it was about $10, for a typical Thanksgiving dinner,” Hassett said. “And then he said, ‘Oh yeah, but they substituted generic stuff,’ as if having a generic something is a crime for ordinary folks.

“It shows how out of touch these people are,” he added.

Hassett, who has assets worth at least $7.5 million, has now been condemned online for dismissing concerns that grocery costs are rising while still pushing the misleading Walmart Thanksgiving meal cost claim.

One X user wrote in reply to a clip of Hassett’s comments: “No one said there is ANYTHING wrong with generic items. They are saying that the price is lower because they switched in generic items. These smug idiots have no clue what price-conscious shopping is—Haven’t bought their own groceries in decades.”

Another anti-Trump X account said Hassett’s remarks were “highly disingenuous.”

“A price comparison is supposed to compare THE SAME ITEMS in two time periods. Otherwise it’s apples-to-oranges. Would Hassett compare a Chevrolet to a Cadillac and say the price is down? Also, THERE WERE FEWER ITEMS in this year’s basket.”

Kevin Hassett has said he would cut interest rates if he becomes Fed chair, as Donald Trump has long requested. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A third X account wrote: “Hassett really thinks the scandal is that people noticed Walmart’s ‘cheaper Thanksgiving’ only works if you swap everything for generics. The elite isn’t the anchor pointing it out — it’s the guy pretending $10 savings fixes a cost-of-living crisis. Who’s out of touch now?”

Justin Kanew, founder of the progressive media outlet The Tennessee Holler, added: “This is incredible. We are being run by idiots.”

During his Sunday interview with Karl, Hassett was shown an infographic illustrating that Walmart’s 2025 Thanksgiving meal contained six fewer products, seven fewer units, and more generic brands.

“So, I mean, if you are going to the store to buy groceries for Thanksgiving, it’s going to be more expensive this year,” Karl said.

“I really don’t understand where you are going in the sense that Joe Biden gave us—Joe Biden gave us 20 percent inflation—” Hassett replied before being interrupted by the host.

“He is not president. Donald Trump is president,” Karl replied.