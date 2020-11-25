CHEAT SHEET
    Millions Travel for Holidays as U.S. Records Highest Daily Coronavirus Deaths Since May

    NIGHTMARE BEFORE THANKSGIVING

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Kevin Mohatt

    Today, millions of Americans will travel for Thanksgiving in the shadow of some of the worst daily COVID-19 figures since the pandemic began. According to Johns Hopkins University figures, the United States reported 2,146 deaths from the highly contagious virus on Tuesday—the highest daily death total in six months. The nation also reported 172,935 new coronavirus infections, and the number of hospitalizations hit a new high of 88,080 people. Millions are expected to ignore guidelines against holiday travel this week, and experts have warned that could see infection numbers explode. CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner has predicted that Thanksgiving could become “the mother of all superspreader events.”

