Millions Watch Wealthy Mom Melt Down Riding Out Hurricane

Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.

Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.

The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.

“I know its getting worse but we chose to stay. Hoping we avoid a surge!” she wrote on TikTok.

“It’s really hard to see anything,” she says in one video, which shows a black truck parked outside the front door. “You can still see my driveway and I can still see the road which is a good thing. I don’t know how long that’s going to last,” she adds.

In another video, she says she isn’t going to film live as “it’s getting really bad. It’s gonna get worse and I’m not going to be out there in it, I’ll tell you that.”

Before the storm surge hit, she posted a shot of the house, saying: “This will really piss you off. That’s my house. That’s why I am not leaving. My husband built this house. My husband built this house commercial. It’s residential but it was built commercial grade. It’s solid concrete.

“I don’t give a f--- about all the people…’oh, you’re so rich, oh my God’….whatever, f--- you. My husband’s a builder.”

The last video she posted was titled: “Power’s out.”

The posts got a mixed reaction, with some criticizing the couple for ignoring warnings to leave their house and others hoping they survived the storm unharmed.

Many were frustrated there weren’t more updates after the home’s power went out.

“almost 3am in the uk and i cant sleep because i am so invested in this,” wrote one TikTok user.

“This whole series is better than anything I’ve seen on hbo max,” posted another.

As invested as many people were in the fate of the concrete house, not everyone wished the couple well. “You’re rich!!! Don’t worry your wealth will save you from Hurricane Milton,” read a post, with another warning: “Humble pie coming right up ma’am.”