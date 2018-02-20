Milo Yiannopoulos Drops Lawsuit Against Simon & Schuster

CHEAT SHEET
Far-right professional troll Milo Yiannopoulos has dropped his multi-million dollar lawsuit against Simon & Schuster, which he filed after the publisher canceled his book deal last year and severed all ties with him. “We are pleased that Mr Yiannopoulos’ lawsuit has been withdrawn, with prejudice, and with no payment from Simon & Schuster,” a spokesperson said. “We stand by our decision to terminate the publication of Mr Yiannopoulos’ book.” Yiannopoulos sought $10 million in damages when the company refused to publish his memoir, Dangerous, after audio circulated of Milo defending pedophilia. The publishing house quickly cut ties after it had already paid Yiannopoulos an $80,000 advance.