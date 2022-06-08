Mr. Yiannopoulos Goes to Washington

From the newest development in the Capitol riot investigations, with Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy indictments, to Kevin McCarthy’s war with MAGA hardcore believers, Will Sommer and guest host Zachary Petrizzo break down the state of the political right in this week’s episode of the Fever Dreams podcast.

They start with the news that far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has landed a new job in Washington, D.C. The 37-year-old has joined the ranks of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) D.C. office as an intern.

“I think it’s fair to say he’s up to getting attention and, who knows, maybe berating members of Congress,” Sommer says, while Petrizzo speculates that Yiannopoulos may be who’s “behind a new podcast” called “MTG Live” that Greene has been promoting in recent weeks.

Sommer also previews what the sedition charges for members of the extremist group The Proud Boys might mean as the select committee tasked with investigating the events of Jan. 6 kicks off new hearings, with one in primetime on Thursday.

“I mean, the whole Jan. 6 thing has kind of created a lot of disagreements within the Proud Boys. And so there’s kind of a lot of factions now,” Sommer said. The host added that these new charges are “serious” and “not looking good for the Proud Boys’ leadership.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of Fever Dreams without MAGA-on-MAGA attacks.

The latest controversy in Trumpworld centers on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) facing backlash from Donald Trump’s followers after the ex-president endorsed McCarthy over the weekend.

As for the guest this week, the duo was joined by documentary filmmaker Brian Knappenberger who is behind the upcoming Nextix docuseries Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies, and the Internet. (Watch the trailer here.)

Premiering on June 15, the docuseries takes viewers behind the scenes of the Seth Rich conspiracy theory and features Fever Dream hosts and Daily Beast reporters Sommer and Kelly Weill.

“The premise is that we live in this world of chaotic disinformation,” Knappenberger said, “where we don’t quite understand what’s real and what isn’t.”

