Police Chief Injured in Crash After Reckless Driving Press Conference
THE IRONY
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was injured in a car crash Monday after attending a press conference about reckless driving. Shortly after the event, Norman was stopped at a red light in his city-owned SUV when a dump truck hit the rear of his vehicle after attempting to switch lanes in the approach to the light, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Both Norman and a 56-year-old male officer were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said in a statement. “The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” the department added. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who signed a resolution against reckless driving at the news conference, called the circumstances of the crash “cruelly coincidental” and said the city “did not need this type of reminder that all drivers need to slow down and increase caution on our roadways.”