    Milwaukee Police Identify Victims in Quintuple Murder

    ‘TRAGIC EVENT’

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

    Milwaukee police on Tuesday identified all five individuals who were found dead in a home after a suspected gunman called authorities on Monday to report “his family was dead.” The Milwaukee Police Department identified the victims as Demetrius R. Thomas, 14; Tera R. Agee, 16; Lakeitha M. Stokes, 17; Marcus G. Stokes, 19; and Teresa R. Thomas, 41. Authorities said the caller, a 43-year-old man who has not been named, is believed to be the suspect and knew all of the victims. He was arrested on Monday and is in custody; criminal charges are expected to be announced in the coming days, police said.

    “This is a very tragic event,” Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said Monday evening at a news briefing. He declined to provide additional details. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that a child survived the incident, though authorities did not mention a child in Tuesday’s update. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the suspected gunman spared the young child.

    Read it at Milwaukee Police