Cops Investigating Viral Video of White Man Grabbing Black Man by the Throat
Milwaukee police have launched an investigation after a bystander recorded a viral video of a white man accusing a Black man of stealing a bike and then putting a hand on his throat. The video has sparked outrage and several protests have occurred outside the 62-year-old white man’s home. The man recording the video, Deangelo Wright, told community activist Vaun Mayes he saw something that “looked crazy” and went to investigate. He said he’d want someone to take a video if it was his kid. No arrest has been made and the police department said in a statement Monday the case would eventually be turned over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review of any potential charges.