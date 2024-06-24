Mindy Kaling Announces Arrival of Her Third Child
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
Mindy Kaling announced Monday that several months ago she welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined,” Kaling, whose 45th birthday was on Monday, wrote on Instagram. The Office star accompanied the news with a photo of her two other children, a 6-year-old daughter named Katherine and a 3-year-old son named Spencer, with the newborn. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she added. “I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline.” Kaling, who has famously been silent on who the father of her children is, included two other photos in her Instagram slideshow: one of her with a conspicuous baby bump, and another of her two children sitting on a hospital bed with her.