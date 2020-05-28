Minneapolis Calls in National Guard as Protests Over George Floyd’s Death Descend Into Chaos
Minneapolis city officials have requested urgent assistance from the state’s National Guard as protests over George Floyd’s death descended into scenes of chaos, according to local news channels. The second day of protests—sparked by shocking footage of a police officer kneeling on the unarmed black man’s neck before he died—have seen local businesses and residential buildings near police headquarters set on fire and at least one person was fatally shot in the area. A source told local news network KSTP that the city has requested National Guard support to deal with the riots. Officers have reportedly fired rubber bullets, flash bombs, and tear gas at protesters. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz warned the protests were getting out of hand late Wednesday night, calling it an “extremely dangerous situation.” Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith wrote that she could hear “sirens and explosions across our green city.” Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded with residents for calm, saying: “Let’s honor George Floyd's memory.”