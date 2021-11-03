Minneapolis Mayor Who Opposed Eliminating Police Wins Re-Election
Minneapolis re-elected embattled Mayor Jacob Frey, election officials confirmed to the Associated Press, siding with his policies on keeping the city’s police force. Frey had garnered 43 percent of the first vote, well ahead of his opposing candidates, but was still short of the 50 percent needed to advance outright. His win was affirmed after officials sorted through the ranked-choice ballots Wednesday, where he earned enough second- and third-place votes.
The win comes less than a day after the city voted against replacing its police department, a ballot question posed more than a year after a city police officer killed George Floyd. Frey, a Democrat, has come out against the motion, drawing the ire of liberal Democrats such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who supported two challengers.