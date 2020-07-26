CHEAT SHEET
Minnesota Couple Expelled from Walmart After Wearing Swastika Face Masks
A Minnesota couple donned swastika-emblazoned face masks at a Walmart in protest of the state’s face-covering mandate Saturday. “If you vote for Biden, you’re going to be living in Nazi Germany,” the woman told Walmart patron Raphaela Mueller, who filmed the couple as they were checking out. Mueller, who grew up in Germany, shared the now-viral video to Facebook alongside a message decrying the swastika’s use and describing how her great-grandmother had fought against Nazis during World War II. The couple, a 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, were expelled from the Walmart by law enforcement officials and have been banned from returning.