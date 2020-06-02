Minnesota Department of Human Rights Files Civil Rights Charge Against Minneapolis Police

Read it at 9News
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will investigate the Minneapolis Police Department, Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday afternoon. The department filed a civil rights charge against the MPD in connection with George Floyd’s death. The investigation will look into police practices throughout the last 10 years to determine whether the MPD has engaged in systemic discrimination.
“Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state,” Walz said Tuesday. “This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”