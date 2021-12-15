GOP Guv Candidate’s Ad Touts Minnesota—With Stock Images From Across the Globe
POINT IT OUT ON A MAP
A Minnesota anti-vax doctor running for governor put out a campaign ad last week highlighting the state’s special features—but included stock images taken around the world. The Heartland Signal found that a Dec. 6 ad by Dr. Scott Jensen, a family physician with a history of promoting false and unsafe COVID-19 information, featured Shuttershock images from countries such as Russia, the U.K., Thailand, and other international hotspots. One clip discussing the state’s farmers even includes a photo of a combine in Ukraine. “It’s embarrassing that Scott Jensen can’t tell the difference between Rochester and Russia, but I’m not surprised,” Ken Martin, the Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor Party chairman, told the outlet. Jensen’s campaign did not respond to the outlet’s multiple requests for comment.